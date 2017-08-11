Culver's unnessecary press for term limits

In another spat with the County Council, Culver steps outside of his role as Executive and has the County Council's press release removed from the County Website. It is not the County Executive's role to determine what Council information is released or not released, that is up to the Council's leadership. Culver is now worried about people who may be moving here and their opinion? He should be more worried of the countless local business people who do not trust him and do not want to do business with him.
Bob was quoted in the article - “People are tired of the way things are going,” he said, adding that setting term limits is a way to fix the problems.
Yeah Bob Culver people are tired of your lack of integrity, vision, unprofessional attitude and vulgar language against numerous local officials who may disagree with you on certain issues. So the point is - people are tired of you Bob Culver. It's your term that needs to be limited.
No comments:
Post a Comment