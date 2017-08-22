Crisfield Cruise In This Saturday

NEWS RELEASE
08/26/17 – The Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wheels That Heal Car Club are pleased to invite you to attend the (Rescheduled) 11th Annual WHEELS ON the WATERFRONT (W.O.W.) Cruise-In, held near the foot of West Main Street in Downtown Crisfield. Last year it attracted over 175 of Delmarva’s Hottest Hotrods, Coolest Classic Cars and Custom Motorcycles for your viewing pleasure.
On the scheduled date, of 07/29, and again on the rescheduled date, of 08/12, the weather decided not to allow us to have our Cruise-In. We will try again, on 08/26/2017, weather permitting (w/fingers crossed).
Dash Plaques will be given to the first 150 exhibitors registered, courtesy of Tawes Brothers, Inc. Crisfield’s Buick & GMC Truck Dealership. Exhibitors will receive two wristbands for free drinks and a door prize ticket at the registration tent and for Door-Prize Drawings, courtesy of many area businesses.
This charitable event is FREE, for both exhibitors and spectators. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local DJ, Adam Riggin will be playing the “Oldies” for your musical entertainment, courtesy of Tawes Insurance, of Crisfield. Food and refreshments are available nearby, from locally-owned establishments.
Crisfield’s American Legion Stanley Cochrane Post #16 is the proud major sponsor of Wheels On the Waterfront and is helping fund the promotion of this popular event, while Landmark Insurance has provided funding for the thousands of flyers that the Wheels That Heal Car Club members give to other car exhibitors at their own Spring and Summer car events and others, they attend, throughout Delmarva.
All proceeds from this year’s event will be given to the Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department. The Wheels That Heal Car Club will be accepting donations at the registration tent and with the help of volunteers from the Fire Department, they will be selling 50/50 charity raffle tickets, throughout the crowd. The Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department is working to raise funds to upgrade their High Pressure Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, used for interior fire fighting and to make improvements to their station.
Wheels On the Waterfront, it’s fun, it’s FREE and it’s for all ages. So, load up the whole family and cruise into Downtown Crisfield for an enjoyable Saturday evening on the waterfront. Wheels On the Waterfront!
Wear a Hawaiian shirt to enter the Hawaiian Shirt Parade & Contest, to qualify for valuable prizes.
For more information call: (410) 968-2968 or on the web at www.wheelsonthewaterfront.eventbrite.com or www.facebook.com/WOWCarCruise .
