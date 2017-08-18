Friday, August 18, 2017
Confederate Monument Petition Story Continues To Spread Across Country
To say it's been a busy period behind the scenes is an understatement.Since I started the petition to leave the General Winder monument at the Courthouse lawn, I have been interviewed from all across the Country ever since the Charlottesville situation occurred. I did want to say that most have been professional while others obviously wanted a slant to the ideas behind our movement here locally.
I did want to mention one that I need to share now that this situation has quickly escalated nationwide. I have been asked numerous times in regards to my supporting keeping it at it's current location if I had been in contact with David Duke? are you freaking kidding me. The idea is in their minds that if we want it to stay then we must be white supremacist . I have made it clear to so many different news organizations across the Country that I despise the kkk and people like Duke. The support for these monuments and markers has never been about racism to me and most who are active fighting the liberal hordes.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 18, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
It's crazy. The left democrats have themselves all jazzed up over David Duke who probably only even 10% of the Right even heard of him. Of those 10% only a small percent of a fraction support him. Most think he is nuts.
There were less then 100 of the so called supremacists in Charlottsville those days. They act like it was an army so the left democrats can spread lies. The democrat party consists of 2 kinds of people pathological liars and low information who believe everything the liars tell them.
It will be interesting to see just how they distort your words, Jonathan. Just be careful because you will be a target for the left who are all extremely violent people with no self control.
Look up who the fist black slave owner was ? Hmmmmmmmm
Post a Comment