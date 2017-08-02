Comment Worthy A Post

Hey JT I was over there on Assburro's Blog and Assburro was in attack mode in full force last night attacking Councilman Dodd, Holloway and Cannon. It's obvious that Bob Culver is using Assburro as his attack dog because that is crux of the attack. He is showing a blurry picture of the councilman on his laptop accusing him of "surfing the internet" during the work session on the employee handbook. You can not tell what is on the laptop so to accuse someone of surfing the internet is obviously an attack because they said it "might be facbook." Then showed a picture of his phone and said he was "texting or playing on his phone." Bob Culver actually took pictures from pac 14 and sent them to Joe. Then there was the comments of when Joe Holloway and Bob were friends but now Joe Holloway has turned against Bob. They went on talking about the council should let Bob do his job and to vote out the council. The last time I checked it was Bob Culver that needed to be voted out. They started talking about John Cannon using retirees to work on the employee handbook. Well I'm not sure but who should be a committee to work on the handbook? You can tell it's a hit piece for Bob because Bob doesn't want the council working on the employee handbook, I've heard him say that several times. He went on to defend John Hall saying that John Hall was the only good councilman. John Hall turned on his colleagues at the last minute because Bob Culver went to him to get a friend to vote against the budget. And now that is all he has is one friend on the council. Why did John Hall turn on his colleagues? The reason is John Hall wanted to be the Council President this year and the majority voted against him. Bob Culver is on sneaky individual that needs to be voted out of office. Using the worst and most hated blogger in Salisbury to do his dirty work. It's getting close to re-election time and Bob is getting scared to death the John Cannon is going to run against him and beat him. Bob Culver is running scared and Joe is running scared because he knows his precious Jen is going to lose her management job.
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Comment Worthy A Post
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 02, 2017
