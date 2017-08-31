Comment Worthy A Post On Joe Morris

Just a correction that Joe Morris is the current volunteer deputy fire chief and past fire chief. As a point of information the Delmar volunteer fire department membership voted to stay out of this matter due to the good working relationship them and SFD have depending on one another for help. Morris however is president of the Wicomico county chiefs association and is adamantly going against his fire departments wishes by supporting station 13. Morris has the help of Marty Skarson an assistant chief with Delmar volunteer fire department who happens to be the vise president of the Wicomico county chiefs association. Interestingly both live in the state of Delaware yet seem to be dictating the outcome of a Salisbury Maryland situation.
4 comments:
There both good chiefs
Joe is the president and isnt siding just following the wishes of the association.
Did Joe Morris cast a yes vote to give this bogus group a territory? Or no?
Wicomico County Purchasing Proposal Solicitation
Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting Services
Wicomico County is seeking proposals from qualified Vendors to contract for Airport Rescue and Firefighting (“ARFF”) services in conformity with the specifications detailed in the Proposal Documents.
A pre-proposal conference will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Salisbury- Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport, located at 5485 Airport Terminal Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. The last day for questions will be noon on Monday, August 28, 2017. Sealed Proposal Documents are due no later than Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. and will be opened and read aloud (only vendor names) in the Purchasing Department located at 125 N. Division Street, Government Office Building, Room B-3, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Post a Comment