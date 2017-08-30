Bob Culver is the typical dirty politician we all hate and the reason we turn our noses up at politics. Culver has lied to everyone including the chiefs association along with his own staff. Fortunately Mayor Day and the councils are all on the same page way ahead of Culver. Mayor Day has really proven himself to me that he's a man of his word and with his military background he doesn't take any crap. Why is Culver talking about anything to do with the fire service when he has no knowledge of the fire service? Since this type of decision heavily impacted SFD did Culver once think about meeting with Chief Hoppes? I think it would have been very wise if the two had met allowing Hoppes to discus the matter but no all secret. Just think if the two had met and Culver discussed his plan with Hoppes. There is a good chance Hoppes may have provided insight and supported those volunteers leaving or when he told Culver the facts about this group Culver may might have backed off knowing who he's really dealing with. The public does not support an additional fire station with run away volunteers nor do any of the community groups. We all know there is not a need for another fire station when those that already exists are severely under funded. Thankfully many in the public have spoke out against and see just what the entire matter is really about. Just a bunch of grown children who want they're own clubhouse supported by the taxpayer's wallet.
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Comment Worthy A Post On Bob Culver
Bob Culver is the typical dirty politician we all hate and the reason we turn our noses up at politics. Culver has lied to everyone including the chiefs association along with his own staff. Fortunately Mayor Day and the councils are all on the same page way ahead of Culver. Mayor Day has really proven himself to me that he's a man of his word and with his military background he doesn't take any crap. Why is Culver talking about anything to do with the fire service when he has no knowledge of the fire service? Since this type of decision heavily impacted SFD did Culver once think about meeting with Chief Hoppes? I think it would have been very wise if the two had met allowing Hoppes to discus the matter but no all secret. Just think if the two had met and Culver discussed his plan with Hoppes. There is a good chance Hoppes may have provided insight and supported those volunteers leaving or when he told Culver the facts about this group Culver may might have backed off knowing who he's really dealing with. The public does not support an additional fire station with run away volunteers nor do any of the community groups. We all know there is not a need for another fire station when those that already exists are severely under funded. Thankfully many in the public have spoke out against and see just what the entire matter is really about. Just a bunch of grown children who want they're own clubhouse supported by the taxpayer's wallet.
