As the person who started the petition drive to keep the General Winder monument on the Wicomico County Courthouse lawn, the events yesterday surrounding Charlottesville were very troubling.
Violence has no place in these discussions on markers and monuments. Passions are high and believe me I get it, but that is simply not the way.
The real issue is extremists on both sides that ultimately end up hurting their own cause by these actions. We need rational sensible people to discuss these very important matters .
Please continue to pray for the people and families of all affected by this sad event.
Sunday, August 13, 2017
Charlottesville My Thoughts
As the person who started the petition drive to keep the General Winder monument on the Wicomico County Courthouse lawn, the events yesterday surrounding Charlottesville were very troubling.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 13, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Well only extremists on one side started yesterday's violence.
Post a Comment