Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Bob Culver The Snake In The Grass
If we are going to shed light on this ridiculous episode which I started yesterday with the post on the Station 13 , than we must target the person who initiated this entire episode. Bob "The Snake" Culver. Bob is ultimately to blame for even encouraging the 13 guys to try their stupid move .
Bob made grand promises to them, money territories, new fire stations. Bob ultimately wanted to cut Salisbury completely out of County territory. No thought to how this was gonna be paid for or important things like that..no he was gonna get back at Jake Day for insisting on a fire service agreement. The only thing saving everyone from his madness is the fact that even the County Council and past allies can see Bob is unhinged.
There is a signed fire service agreement in place that was signed by all parties and included Bob Culver's signature. Now because he sees he has been defeated, he has decided his signature means nothing and his word means nothing and he will just do what he wants. What the taxpayers need to understand is that he has violated the agreement if he continues is actions and the taxpayers will be on the line for the court case that will be ultimately won by the City of Salisbury.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 30, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment