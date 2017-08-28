It has become very obvious imho that something is seriously wrong with Bob Culver mentally.
It is very clear to see he knows his time is running out so he is gonna play his fiddle while the County burns.
The rejects from the wannabe fire department and Culver all have the same problem. They all need mental health checks.
I have sat back too long and allowed this bs to go on without really getting into it because I had hoped common sense would prevail. Guess what it hasn't and it's time I get the Grinch gloves back on...stay tuned
Monday, August 28, 2017
Bob Culver Mental Health In Question
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 28, 2017
1 comment:
I don't think culver is a complete nut. he is just overwhelmed by the amount of incompetent supervisors and employees in county depts
