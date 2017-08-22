In a continuing decline of mental ability Bob Culver has hired sbynews contributor Thornton Crowe ( Jackie Granger) to take photos for the County as she has been introducing herself all over.
You want to talk about a slap in the face. This is a lady that runs her mouth about both City and County leaders and Bob like he did hiring an Albero, just continues to dole out the favors.
This also should be looked into if anymore Wicomico County information makes its way to that blog before anyone else.
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Bob Culver Hires Thornton Crowe (Jackie Granger) As Photographer
In a continuing decline of mental ability Bob Culver has hired sbynews contributor Thornton Crowe ( Jackie Granger) to take photos for the County as she has been introducing herself all over.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 22, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
In the Daily Times yesterday it quoted Culver on the General Winder sign at the Courthouse. He wants the state to do something about it.
Culver does as he pleases and is out of control. Can't wait for election day.
Who is Jackie Granger, and what doe the "(Morgan)" mean?
Post a Comment