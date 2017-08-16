Are Confederate Monuments Doomed?

Since this topic is of special interest to me as the founder of the petition to keep the General Winder marker at the current location of the courthouse lawn, I wanted to write further about this ongoing battle happening across the country.
The liberal left is using the outrage at the Charlottesville situation to make the final push Country wide to remove all monuments and memorials. Liberals are taking it upon themselves to knock markers over, and many politicians including our own Gov Hogan are caving into the pressure from the left to remove them or be branded a racist.
I can only speak for myself in the fact that I stated clearly that white supremacist are just as bad as the black lives matter people, and yes President Trump was correct in saying both sides are the problem. I wrote articles for Civil War magazines and the soldiers in that war were the bravest and all fought for varying reasons.
General Lee was one of the most honorable men in our US history and to see his memory being attacked by people that only think honoring him means we want slaves back is truly sad.
The left is always louder and force people into situations like Governor Hogan found himself and that is having to either denounce the monuments or as stated be called racist.
I want the brave men to be honored for their courage for fighting what they believed in and just see this tide turning against people like me that disagree because we are obviously racist if we want them to be left alone.
I get tired of being told I have "white priveledge " This is what most white people are sick of. We are given no special treatment in modern times and there haven't been slaves in this country since long before anyone still alive would remember. Why do we have to continue to feel obligated to make black people feel better about something that happened way before our time. Nobody thinks slavery was a great idea, it was disgusting but this is 2017 not 1867. Black people are given more opportunities now because people are afraid of not giving them something out of the same fear as Gov Hogan...being labeled a racist. Now they hold the power with that simple word that means if you are white and want to stand up for yourself then you are obviously racist . This is what we have come to in this Country.
The whole problem with racism is people feel they are owed something because of PAST treatment....when they should be earning the respect of people by being upstanding citizens not thugs.....
Yes because weak ass white people refuse to do anything. Look at that coward ass Larry Hogan
the deep root of this is social media. Think back before facebook live and twitter. It gives a place to brood and let the hate grow
