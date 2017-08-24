American InjusticeNess

Injustice refers to unfair circumstances. The old adage of life not being fair has special connotation for Americans.
It’s unfair that WE have to tolerate the abject corruption of OUR ruling class.
It’s unfair that WE have the highest prison population on the planet.
It’s unfair that WE have a fiat currency printed at the whim of a central banking cartel.
It’s unfair that WE have a supposedly representative government that serves the insatiable desires of the industrial military complex.
It’s unfair that WE have to send our soldiers to kill and die in endless wars.
It’s unfair that WE have a supposedly representative government with blurry, grayed meshing of its branched divisions.
It’s unfair that WE have an exceedingly large homeless population.
It’s unfair that WE have a divisive mainstream media seeking to polarize OUR society within itself.
It’s unfair that WE have been forcefed convenient narratives, written by history’s victors, in a compulsory education system.
It’s unfair that WE have no actual culture.
It’s unfair that WE have been so openly propagandized for generations.
It’s unfair that WE have been covertly spied upon for longer than anyone cares to admit.
It’s unfair that WE have been created equally, and yet actually have a ruling class.
It’s unfair that WE have a federally mandated prohibition on cannabis.
It’s unfair that WE have an opioid addiction epidemic.
It’s unfair that WE have cigarettes and alcohol so readily available to poison willing consumers.
It’s unfair that WE have …
No comments:
Post a Comment