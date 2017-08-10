Thursday, August 24, 2017

10th Inning Pitching

Rich Hill, last night's starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, after having already tossed 9 innings of no-hit baseball, was put back on the bump for a 10th inning in a 0-0 tie with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first batter he would face, Josh Harrison, managed to swat a ball that virtually rolled down the back of the left field wall for a walk-off dong.

Hill should not have been put in the perilous position of potentially taking the loss in the 10th inning. After clocking 9 innings of nearly perfect pitching, the Dodgers decided, against sound judgment, to put Hill back up on the hill for another one.

I'm fairly certain an unwritten rule was broken.
2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Can't friggin stand Pittsburgh.

August 24, 2017 at 1:37 PM
danny durden said...

As an aside, I played in the ESBL (Eastern Shore Baseball League) for American Justice Institute. (AJI)

August 24, 2017 at 1:46 PM

