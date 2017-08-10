10th Inning Pitching

Rich Hill, last night's starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, after having already tossed 9 innings of no-hit baseball, was put back on the bump for a 10th inning in a 0-0 tie with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first batter he would face, Josh Harrison, managed to swat a ball that virtually rolled down the back of the left field wall for a walk-off dong.
Hill should not have been put in the perilous position of potentially taking the loss in the 10th inning. After clocking 9 innings of nearly perfect pitching, the Dodgers decided, against sound judgment, to put Hill back up on the hill for another one.
I'm fairly certain an unwritten rule was broken.
Can't friggin stand Pittsburgh.
As an aside, I played in the ESBL (Eastern Shore Baseball League) for American Justice Institute. (AJI)
