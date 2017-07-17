Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
On 7/11/17 at approximately 2100 hours, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a vehicle fail to obey a traffic control device in the area of Golf Course Rd. and Sunset Ave. The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Michael Raymond Baccala 49, of Ocean Pines MD. The Deputy could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Baccala. And he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Baccala refused field sobriety tests. Mr. Baccala was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while impaired by alcohol. He was released pending trial.
Monday, July 17, 2017
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 17, 2017
