Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
On Wednesday, July 6 at 12:04PM a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputywas dispatched to the area of Public Landing Road near McCabes Corner Road, Snow Hill, for reported dirt bikes riding up and down Public Landing Road.
The Deputy located 2 individuals on unregistered dirt bikes in that area riding on the roadway. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicles at which time they fled. One of the subjects drove west towards US 113 and refused to stop. The Deputy followed the dirt bike as it turned south on US 113 on the north-bound paved shoulder. The dirt bike then left the roadway and fled into a cornfield. While checking that area Deputies located and impounded the blue 2005 Yamaha 80cc dirt bike the suspect was riding.
The suspect was later located by a Deputy walking near the woods a short distance away on US 113 near Brick Kiln Road. The suspect was identified as Dantwyne Taylor, 33 y/o of Salisbury, Maryland. Mr. Taylor was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding and taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held on $5,000 cash bond.
1 comment:
What a stupid thing to lock somebody up over
Post a Comment