Worcester County Cooling Centers

Folks, by now, all of us are aware of the high temps that are expected in our area over the next several days. We have a busy weekend ahead with several events in the northern portion of the county. Expect traffic delays on the major routes tomorrow and Saturday. Deputies will be monitoring these events and routes. The County has also opened up cooling stations. Below is a message from 911 Emergency Operations Center. Take precautions in this heat and enjoy the weekend.
With heat indexes forecast to reach 110 degrees through this weekend, Worcester County Emergency Service officials urge residents to exercise caution and check on elderly and infirm neighbors while dealing with the second heat wave of the summer. Air conditioned cooling stations will be open to the public in diverse locations.
Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22, the five branch County Libraries in Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill will be open during standard operating hours. For Library hours, contact 410-632-2600 or visit www.worcesterlibrary.org. Saturday, the large meeting room at the Ocean Pines Branch will remain open from 3 - 5 p.m. after the library closes.
Sunday, July 23, the Showell Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) lobby, at 11620 Worcester Highway, will be open from 1-6 p.m. and can be contacted at 410-352-5916; and the Worcester County Government Center first floor, at W. Market Street in Snow Hill, will be open from 1-5 p.m. Seating and water will be available at both locations.
Take precautions to remain safe during extreme heat. Drink plenty of fluids. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Take frequent breaks from stressful activities to avoid dehydrating and overheating, which can lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion, as both are life-threatening conditions. Heatstroke, which is characterized by a body temperature greater than 105 degrees, develops quickly and is often accompanied by these symptoms: dry, red skin, convulsions, disorientation, delirium and coma. Heatstroke is treated by rapidly lowering the body temperature by a cool bath or wet towels. A heatstroke victim should be kept in a cool area; emergency medical care should be obtained by dialing 911.
Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heatstroke. Symptoms may include extreme weakness, muscle cramps, nausea, headaches, vomiting, and fainting. Heat exhaustion can be treated by drinking plenty of liquids and resting in a cool, shaded area.
Contact 911 in the event of a health related emergency.
