Woman Flips Out Over 'Dukes of Hazzard' Car's Confederate Flag

A woman at a festival got into a heated exchange over the confederate flag after noticing it on a "Dukes of Hazzard" replica car.
The replica of the orange 1969 Dodge Charger was displayed at a festival near Toronto.
The woman, Ybia Anderson, who had her three-year-old son with her, did not seem to get the television reference.
Anderson and a friend of the car's owner shouted at each other until a volunteer came over and asked her not to use profanity. She agreed but yelled at him as well. 

