Thursday, July 27, 2017

Wicomico Vehicle Fire Airport Road

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  7/27/17
Time:  1:01 p.m.
Location / Address:  5073 Airport Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  16’ x 20’ wood frame residential outbuilding
Owner / Occupants:  Randy Wilson
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $15,000                      Contents: $10,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):  n/a
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury
# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  15
Time to Control:  10 minutes
Discovered By:  Owner
Area of Origin:  Garden tractor inside outbuilding
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, result of tractor engine malfunction upon ignition
Additional Information:   
Airport Rd
