NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 7/27/17
Time: 1:01 p.m.
Location / Address: 5073 Airport Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 16’ x 20’ wood frame residential outbuilding
Owner / Occupants: Randy Wilson
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $15,000 Contents: $10,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): n/a
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 10 minutes
Discovered By: Owner
Area of Origin: Garden tractor inside outbuilding
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, result of tractor engine malfunction upon ignition
Additional Information:
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wicomico Vehicle Fire Airport Road
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 27, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment