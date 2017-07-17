Wicomico County Central Committee Meet Julie Brewington

Central Committee Corner: Meet your Wicomico County Central Committee Members.
We want to make sure you know us and we want to know you! We are featuring each of our 9 Central Committee Members. Meet Julie Brewington
Julie is an Eastern Shore native, born and raised in Wicomico county. Julie studies included the Art Institute of Atlanta in Georgia and GA Tech before returning to the Eastern Shore and working in local and national advertising and marketing in radio and television, for a number of years. Julie served as General Sales Manager for Great Scott Broadcasting and as National Sales Manager for WBOC-TV. Julie also worked in radio in the Rhode Island and Boston. She has worked in Corporate sales management for fortune 200 companies such as Boise Cascade and W.W. Grainger. During that time, she worked with various local ad national industrial clients, such as Perdue Farms, Tyson, and Mount Aire, as well as medical industrial needs for Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Atlantic General Hospital. Julie currently lives in Salisbury with her husband, Mike, and their twin daughters and is a Real Estate Agent with Martin and Associates.
Julie currently serves as a Wicomico Republican Central Committee member elected to office in 2014, with the most votes in Wicomico county, and serves on the Republican state party Resolutions committee. She was the past co-Chair of the Donald Trump for President Campaign in Wicomico County 2016. Julie is a Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution - Samuel Chase Chapter.
Julie was the Founder and past Chair of the Eastern Shore American's for Prosperity Political Activist groups on the Lower Shore 2008 - 2010 as well as the Chair of the Lower Shore Maryland Society of Patriots.
Julie was a Maryland state candidate for the House of Delegates 38A in 2010. She served as past President of the Republican Women of Wicomico and the Great Wicomico Republican Women. and has served on and chaired various campaigns including Wicomico for Trump, Congressman Andy Harris and various other local, state and national campaigns. She has also testified in Annapolis on proposed state law..
Julie has led various rallies and initiated issue oriented constituent response campaigns for the people of Wicomico and the Eastern Shore. She currently serves on the Media and Messaging committee for the Wicomico Republican Central Committee.
