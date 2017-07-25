What should we do with monuments to slaveholders who weren’t Confederates?

Lest we forget, the institution of slavery, while certainly deplorable, has a historical context embedded in the economic fabric of the evolution of these United States of America, and most notably in the agricultural South. If we, as a nation, decide that it is in our mutual interest as a civilized society to remove historical monuments to slave owners and those who supported that most reprehensible of institutions with its long history in the United States of America, then perhaps we should start with the removal of monuments to Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Ben Franklin, James Madison, other signers of the Declaration of Independence and the rest of the 12 presidents who held slaves.
Not provide a podium for them is what we should do.
