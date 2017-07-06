Welcome To The Wicomico County Circus.

You will be amazed by the skills of One Term Bob Culver. He has the ability to stop investigations with just a flick of his nose. He also teaches class after the show on successful restaurant ownership.
Next be amazed with the ability of Chief Polidore. A man who fights fires with his bare hands since he has no equipment to actually respond to calls.
And to end the show you get the clown Joseph Albero. He will talk to you in third person and tell you jokes about being bigger than the MSM even though he takes their content.
5 comments:
BEST POST EVER!!!!
Several departments in the county are in shambles.The Civic Center employees are jumping ship like flies.The Westside Program Director terminated for purple urine and the list goes on and on.I saw on the other blog were a county worker was pulled over and handcuffed on city street any information on this?
Saturday's Rally. Please share. https://www.facebook.com/events/122533675012856/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2222%22%2C%22feed_story_type%22%3A%2222%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D&pnref=story.unseen-section
This gets even more insane. The supposed emails they are using as "evidence" looks like a fake document as well! Doesn't this just seem to be simple? seriously? really hope the truth gets out on this one.
I heard the County has a new PIO?
Post a Comment