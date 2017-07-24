WCSO Press Releases - July 24, 2017
Incident: “Most Wanted” Arrest
Date of Incident: 21 July 2017
Location: Wicomico County
Suspect: Terrance D. Hayman, 47, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 21 July 2017 at 4:40 PM, a deputy arrested Terrance Hayman on a District Court Bench Warrant after Hayman surrendered at the Sheriff’s Office. The Bench Warrant was issued after Hayman failed to appear for a DUI case.
The bench warrant has been outstanding since 2015 and Hayman had been featured on local media outlets as one of Wicomico County’s “Most Wanted” after he was unable to be located.
Hayman was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Hayman in the Detention Center in lieu of $10,000.00 bond.
Charges: Failure to Appear
Incident: Warrant Arrest
Date of Incident: 22 July 2017
Location: 800 block of Miami Avenue, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Dexter Alphonso Kess Sr., 61, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 22 July 2017 at 1:45 PM, a deputy placed Dexter Kess under arrest for a Circuit Court Bench Warrant. The warrant was issued after Kess violated the terms of his probation in a Threat of Arson case.
The deputy transported Kess to the Detention Center where he was detained without bond pending an initial appearance in front of a Circuit Court Judge.
Charges: Violation of Probation
Incident: Violation of a Protective Order
Date of Incident: 22 July 2017
Location: 200 block of Chestnut Way, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Shawn Conrad Wallop, 43, Smyrna, DE
Narrative: On 22 July 2017 at 1:46 PM, a deputy responded to a reported violation of a protective order at a residence in the 200 block of Chestnut Way in Salisbury. Upon arrival, the deputy observed Shawn Wallop on the property collecting his property. Wallop had been previously served with a protective order that barred him from being on the property or inside the residence.
The deputy placed Wallop under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Wallop on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Violation of a Protective Order
Incident: Possession of Cocaine
Date of Incident: 22 July 2017
Location: 1700 block of Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Alana L. Taylor, 21, Delmar, MD
Narrative: On 22 July 2017 at 3:30 PM a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Alana Taylor after clocking Taylor driving 47 MPH in a 30 MPH zone on Riverside Drive. Upon making contact with Taylor, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from within her vehicle. During a subsequent search the deputy located marijuana along with marijuana related paraphernalia.
Also during the search, the deputy located a small bag with what the deputy identified as Cocaine inside it. The deputy also observed that this bag had a card that stated that this bag was to be returned to Alana Taylor if found.
The deputy placed Taylor under arrest for the Possession of Cocaine and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Taylor on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Possession of Cocaine
Incident: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Date of Incident: 22 July 2017
Location: North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Lemuel Raymond Spence, 30, Delmar, DE
Narrative: On 22 July 2017 at 12:45 AM a deputy stopped a vehicle found to be operated by Lemuel Spence of Delmar, DE after observing Spence having trouble keeping his vehicle within the travel lane. Upon pulling to the side of the road, Spence slowed and also struck the curb. The deputy detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from inside the vehicle upon making contact with Spence and also observed he had trouble maintain his balance when he exited the vehicle which promoted the deputy to commence sobriety testing.
The deputy placed Spence under arrest for DUI and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office. During subsequent processing Spence refused to submit to a breath test.
Spence was released to a sober driver upon the issuance of citations.
Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
