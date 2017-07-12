WCSO Press Releases - July 12, 2017

Incident: Possession of Heroin
Date of Incident: 7 July 2017
Location: Booth Street, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Alex Kyle Corbin, 29, Bloxom, VA
Narrative: On 7 July 2017 at 10:24 AM a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Alex Corbin on Booth Street for an equipment violation. After observing indicators that caused the deputy to surmise that Corbin was involved in illicit activity, a WCSO K9 team was summonsed to conduct a scan of the vehicle. Following an alert on Corbin’s vehicle the deputy conducted a search and located both heroin and a syringe.
The deputy placed Corbin under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Corbin on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 11 July 2017
Location: 32000 block of Johnson Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Clayton Cordell Sherrill, 45, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 11 July 2017 at 3:34 PM a deputy responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Johnson Road in Salisbury for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy met with two females who advised that the they were accosted by an individual who resides at that location. According to the two women, Clayton Sherrill began swinging a device known as “nun-chucks” in their direction in what they described as a menacing manner while making threats towards them. The two women further stated at one point, Sherrill also brandished a knife and made waved it in a threatening manner towards them.
During the investigation, the deputy located both the “nun-chucks” and the knife in question and also detected that Sherrill was visibly impaired by alcohol.
The deputy placed Sherrill under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Sherrill in the Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Charges: Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree
1 comment:
Is that Joe Dirt ? LOL
Post a Comment