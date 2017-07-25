WCSO Press Release - July 25, 2017
Incident: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Date of Incident: 25 July 2017
Location: South Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Eric Spriggs Halton, 21, Hockessin, DE and Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 25 July 2017 at 2:32 AM, a deputy was on patrol on South Salisbury Boulevard when the deputy’s patrol car was almost struck by a vehicle that was later found to be operated by Eric Halton. Halton entered onto South Salisbury Boulevard from Milford Street without yielding for the deputy. The deputy attempted to stop Halton who then took off while swerving on South Salisbury Boulevard before turning up Bateman Street where he jumped the curb and collided with the “Do Not Enter- One Way” sign and headed in the wrong direction attempting to elude the deputy. The pursuit culminated when Halton turned onto the property of James M. Bennett High School on College Avenue and crashed through a fence, at which point Halton then jumped out and attempted to flee the deputy on foot.
Halton was ultimately located and placed under arrest at which time the deputy detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.
Halton was subsequently arrested and transported for further processing during which he provided a breath sample of .12. Halton was released upon the issuance of citations pending a future court date.
Charges: Attempt to Flee and Elude, Attempt by Driver to Flee Police by Fleeing on Foot, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Failure to Remain at the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Failure to Obey a traffic Control Device, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign, Failure to Drive Right of Center Driving Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, Unsafe lane Changing, Failure to Control Speed to Avoid a Collision, Driving Vehicle on a Sidewalk, Driver Failure to Yield the Right of Way at an Intersection Yield Sign
