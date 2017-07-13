WCSO CID - Press Releases - July 13, 2017
Incident: Driving Under the Influence, 4th Offense
Date of Incident: June 29, 2017
Location: Eastern Shore Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801
Suspect: Mark James Jester, 40 years old, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On June 29, 2017, at approximately 3:30 PM, a Deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) conducted a traffic stop in the area of Eastern Shore Drive, Salisbury, Maryland. During the course of the traffic stop information was developed that caused the Deputy to believe the operator, Mark James Jester, may be under the influence of alcohol. Jester was given a series of standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed. The Deputy placed Jester under arrest and charged him with DUI related offenses. Jester was released on traffic citations. Deputies learned that this was Jester’s fourth DUI related offense.
Charges: Driving under the influence of alcohol, Driving while impaired by alcohol, other related offenses
Incident: Possession of crack cocaine
Date of Incident: June 30, 2017
Location: 27000 block of Ocean Gateway, Hebron, Maryland 21830
Suspects:
- James Clifton Savage, 66 years old, Salisbury, MD
- Marian Cecilia Thompson, 63 years old, Salisbury, MD
- Salahuddin Abdui Ali, 71 years old, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On June 30, 2017 members of the Wicomico Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) and Criminal Investigative Division (CID) executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 27000 block of Ocean Gateway, Hebron, Maryland. The warrant was executed for controlled dangerous substances offenses. During the course of the warrant, Deputies located crack cocaine and related paraphernalia in the residence. The above listed subjects were charged with possession of CDS and related offenses. Several firearms and ammunition were also located inside of the residence. All three above listed subjects are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to prior criminal convictions.
Charges: Possession of CDS: crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by persons prohibited, and possession of ammunition by persons prohibited.
