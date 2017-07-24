Monday, July 24, 2017
‘United Patriots’ to hold Leesburg rally in support of Confederate monument
The Leesburg statue, featuring a roughly 10-foot-tall, mounted Confederate soldier holding a gun, has been the topic of debate in recent years, with local residents and activists questioning its appropriateness in modern-day Loudoun County.
According to Town of Leesburg officials, the “United Patriots” rally is expected to include 50 participants or less, and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office will provide coverage of the event.
Two summers ago, the Loudoun County NAACP and other groups held a rally on the courthouse grounds, where they called for a new monument remembering Loudoun County's slaves and local residents who fought on the side of the Union. This, they said, will help display a more accurate picture of Loudoun's history.
The 2015 rally was met with opposition by a small group of Confederate statue supporters who waved Confederate Battle Flags in front of the statue and in the center of the county seat.
