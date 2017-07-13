Two Worcester County Deputies Injured In Crash

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
On Wednesday 7-12/17 at about 2006 Hrs. Two Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies riding in one patrol vehicle were responding to a call in the area of Rt. 50 and Rt. 611. As the patrol vehicle entered the intersection it was struck by another vehicle.
Both Deputies were transported to AGH Berlin for non-life threating injuries and release.
The crash is under investigation.
There is no further information at this time. When more information is available it will be released.
Anyone with information regarding the crash may call the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112
No comments:
Post a Comment