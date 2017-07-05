Trump donates first presidential paycheck to Antietam battlefield

By Stephen Dinan - The Washington Times - Wednesday, July 5, 2017
President Trump donated the first few months of his White House salary to Antietam National Battlefield, the national park in Maryland that preserves the hallowed ground of the bloodiest day of the Civil War, the government said Wednesday.
Mr. Trump’s first quarter salary of $78,333 was matched by an anonymous donor who gave another $22,000, bringing the gift to $100,000, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said.
