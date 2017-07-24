Troopers Seek Public’s Help in Identifying a Subject
Presented by the Director of Public Information Sergeant Richard D. Bratz
Millville, DE- The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to identify a male subject who exposed himself in a Millville pharmacy.
The incident occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at around 4:45 p.m. when a black male subject entered the Walgreens pharmacy located at 34960 Atlantic Avenue, Millville. The female employee was stocking candy when a black male was noticed lingering in the isle. The male then started to ask questions about candy prices and acting suspicious. A few moments later, the male suspect stood at the end of the isle exposing his genital area while touching himself. The male subject then fled the business in an unknown direction.
The black male suspect was described to be in his 30’s wearing a tan t-shift with a picture of a woman on the back also wearing green basketball style shorts.
If anyone has any information on this incident or the suspect, they are asked to contact Sgt. N. Oldham at Troop 4 at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment