Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Subject – Laurel
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Laurel – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Michael K. Washington, 24 of Seaford, who is wanted for Burglary 1st, Assault 3rd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Criminal Mischief. He is also wanted out of Seaford Police Department and three capiases out of Sussex County courts.
Washington is wanted in connection with an alleged incident that occurred on Thursday July 20, 2017 when he broke into his sister’s residence and assaulted her in front of her child.
If anyone has any information in reference to Michael Washington’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
