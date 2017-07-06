Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Assault Suspect
Presented by Public Information Officer Master Corporal Jeffrey R. Hale
Bear- Delaware State Police are currently investigating the assault of a grocery store customer which occurred last month and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
The initial investigation has determined that the incident occurred on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at approximately 11:40 a.m., as a 71 year old male victim was grocery shopping inside of the Shop Rite located at 1101 Governors Place. It was at this time that the victim was struck by a shopping cart being pushed by a second male (pictured suspect) as he attempted to pass the victim. The victim turned to look at the person who had struck him, at which point he was grabbed by him and pushed to the ground. The suspect then exited the store and fled in an unknown direction. The victim was subsequently transported to the Christiana Hospital where he was treated for his minor injuries and released.
The suspect was described as a white male 35-40 years of age. He was 5’07”-5’09” tall, weighed 240-300 lbs., and had wavy brown hair.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident or knows the identity of the pictured suspect, they are asked to contact Trooper Alexander Ricketts at 302-365-8538. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
1 comment:
I know who that is... It's Fred Flintstone.
