Troopers Investigating Shooting Incident-Dover
Presented by the Director of Public Information Sergeant Richard D. Bratz
Dover- The Delaware State Police is currently investigating a shooting incident which has left a Dover man injured.
The initial investigation began at approximately 1:39 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, when troopers were called and responded to 51 Webbs Lane, Alder Park Apartments for a shooting. When patrol units arrived, they contacted an 80 year old victim, with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The victim was lying in bed sleeping when gun shots woke him up and then realized he had been shot. The victim was alone at the time in the apartment.
The victim was removed by EMS and transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Detective D. Blomquist at Troop 3 at 302-698-8426. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
No comments:
Post a Comment