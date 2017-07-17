Troopers Investigating Motorcycle Crash-New Castle
Presented by the Director of Public Information Sergeant Richard D. Bratz
New Castle, DE- The Delaware State Police is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred yesterday afternoon.
The initial investigation has determined the crash occurred on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at approximately 4:37 p.m., as Wei Ming He, 54 of Brooklyn, NY was operating a 2005 Toyota Minivan and had stopped on Hamburg Road. The minivan then entered the intersection to make a left hand turn northbound onto River Road. A 2007 Honda VC8 motorcycle, operated by Kenneth W. Jensen, 56 of New Castle, was traveling southbound on River Road approaching Hamburg Road when the minivan entered into his lane which caused the motorcycle to strike the left side of the vehicle on River Road. The Toyota Minivan was driven to a controlled stop onto the right shoulder. The operator of the motorcycle and the passenger were ejected off of the motorcycle.
Kenneth W. Jensen and his passenger, Marlene C. Carpenter, 57 of Lewes were wearing a DOT-compliant motorcycle helmet. Both were transported by EMS to the Christiana Hospital Trauma Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Wei Ming He was not injured in the collision. He was cited for Vehicle Turning Left Must Yield Right of Way to Oncoming Traffic.
This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police. Hamburg Road in the area of River Road was impacted for approximately one hour as the crash was investigated and cleared.
