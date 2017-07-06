Troopers Investigate Shooting North of Milton
Presented by the Director of Public Information Sergeant Richard D. Bratz
Milton – The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting which occurred late last night north of Milton.
The preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at approximately 10:33 p.m., after troopers were called and responded to the 12,000 block of Reynolds Road, Milton for a report of a male subject that was shot. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 21-year-old male had been shot in the upper torso and was taken from the scene by privately owned vehicle to the Milton Fire Department. The victim was then transported to the hospital by EMS where he was admitted in stable condition.
Through further investigation, troopers learned that several subjects arrived at the Reynolds Road address to fight another subject when an unknown male fired multiple shots striking the victim once in the upper torso.
No other individuals were injured as a result of this incident.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective R. Truitt at 302-752-3813. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
No comments:
Post a Comment