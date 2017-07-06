Troopers Investigate New Castle Shooting- Update – Arrest Made
Presented by Public Information Officer Master Corporal Jeffrey R. Hale
New Castle (19720)- The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit has arrested a New Castle man and charged him in connection with an early morning shooting which occurred yesterday.
The investigation has determined that the incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, as a 28 year old Wilmington man and Kenneth D. Holmes, 25, of New Castle, were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of the Star Center located at 3125 New Castle Avenue. Following the altercation, Holmes left the area on foot, but returned a short time later. He then produced a gun and approached the victim, who was now seated in the passenger seat of a car parked in the lot. Holmes then fired the gun, striking the victim in the head before fleeing the area on foot.
The male victim was treated by New Castle County Paramedics before being transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and after conducting multiple interviews and using other investigative measures, they were able to positively identify Kenneth Holmes as the suspect in the shooting. Detectives then obtained warrants charging Holmes with Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited. They were then able to take him into custody at his residence without incident.
Kenneth Holmes was transported to Troop 2 where he was arraigned at JP Court 2. He was then committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in default of $1,000,000.00 cash bail.
