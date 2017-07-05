Troopers Investigate New Castle Shooting
Presented by Public Information Officer Master Corporal Jeffrey R. Hale
New Castle (19720)- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting which occurred early this morning in New Castle.
The investigation began at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, after troopers were called to respond to the Star Center, located at 3125 New Castle Avenue, for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, responding troopers observed a male subject seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle which was parked in the lot, with a gunshot wound to the head. The male victim was treated at the scene by New Castle County Paramedics before being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident and no arrests have been made. Further details will be released at a later time.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Kyle Archer at 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.
