Transformational Thursdays! in SALISBURY

Help us show some love, Salisbury! We're going to begin sharing pictures of the fine work our Public Works/Operations crews do with a post we're calling "Transformational Thursdays!" Every Thursday, we'll highlight something around the City that your Public Works crews have cleaned up, squared away, and made tight & tidy.
Today's post highlights the removal of tall grass and weeds from the median of E. Main St. At a glance, this might not seem like the biggest task in the world, but multiply this work over 350+ lane miles of streets in temperatures nearing 1,000 degrees (well, it feels like it...), and it's work most of us are happy to see done from inside our air-conditioned cars as we drive past.
So take a moment, leave a like, and say thanks to our men and women out there working to make the City beautiful every day! We'll go first: THANK YOU, SALISBURY PUBLIC WORKS! 💪💪💪
