Traffic Advisory-Delaware City
Presented by the Director of Public Information Sergeant Richard D. Bratz
Delaware City – The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a two vehicle crash involving a a day care bus on Wrangle Hill Road at River Road which occurred at around 3:28 p.m. this afternoon. At this time it is unknown how many people are injured and the extent of their injuries.
Wrangle Hill Road at River Road in the area of the crash is currently closed. Commuters are advised to use caution in the area of the crash as troopers are continuing to investigate the collision.
Released: 072017 1541
