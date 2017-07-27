THREE MEN CONVICTED IN SHARPTOWN SHOOTOUT

On July 18, 2017, a Wicomico County Judge sentenced Bryan Floyd Blake, age 22, to 20 years in
the Division of Corrections with all but 9 years suspended for the charges of Armed Robbery and the Use of a firearm in the commission of a Felony. Blake is the last of three individuals convicted in relation to an Armed Robbery and Shooting incident that occurred at Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, Maryland in July of 2016. Jeffrey Whitten, age 18, and Logan Littleton, age 21, were also convicted for participating with Blake in the Armed Robbery. Whitten was convicted of Armed Robbery and received a sentence of 20 years in the Division of Corrections with all but 10 years suspended. Logan Littleton was convicted of Armed Robbery and the Use of Firearm, receiving a sentence of 15 years in the Division of Corrections with all but 10 years suspended.
The investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Whitten, Littleton, and
Blake went to Cherry Beach in Sharptown, Maryland on the evening of July 24, 2016, to purchase a
pound of marijuana from Mitchell Dayton. According to witnesses, Mitchell Dayton handed Jeffrey
Whitten the marijuana at which time Logan Littleton and Bryan Blake displayed a shotgun and an assault style weapon. Mitchell backed away while Whitten took the marijuana and returned back to a vehicle operated by Blake. All three individuals then drove off in Blake’s vehicle. While fleeing the scene, Logan Little fired off a round from his shotgun. Mitchell Dayton returned to his vehicle, retrieved a shotgun and returned fire, striking the vehicle operated by Blake, as well as a street sign.
The case was investigated by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The victim of the armed
robbery, Mitchell Dayton, was also subsequently convicted of three counts of Second Degree Assault and Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and received a 20 year suspended sentence forhis involvement in the incident.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Ella Disharoon commended the lead investigator, Detective
Sgt. Kelly Matthews of the Sheriff’s Office, along with other members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Allied Agencies for their work on the investigation.
States Attorney Disharoon also thanked
Assistant State’s Attorney Jared Monterio, who prosecuted the case.
