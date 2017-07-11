Thankful For County Council Except John Hall

For the first time in recent memory we have 2 good councils representing Salisbury and Wicomico County.
It has been a good thing to have such a good leader in John Cannon on the Wicomico end to combat the idiot One Term Bob.
Joe Holloway, Marc Kilmer, Ernie Davis, Matt Holloway, Larry Dodd have all done an amazing job . The odd man out is John Hall.
John has become the Councils Benedict Arnold as he has turned from being a Bob Hater to a Bob lover. Not a single person can figure it out since most thought better than that of John including myself.
1 comment:
Good observation JT....I think the rest of the Council can assist Hall. Like most people I want them to keep (continue) a close watch on Culver's shenanigans he is a loose cannon, no business sense which is very apparent from his hiring and firing history from his time in office let alone his business ventures in the private sector of his life!!!!
Post a Comment