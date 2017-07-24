Talk of removing Confederate monuments starts a war of words in Dallas

Less than five miles from Dallas City Hall -- in a South Dallas community that's home to mostly black and Latino residents -- rests a three-quarter-acre tract of land where at least 55 Confederate soldiers are buried.
Not many people know it's there.
Located at the corner of Electra and Reed streets, right off Malcolm X. Boulevard, the cemetery's been there for more than a century.
This also happens to be one spot Dallas officials are looking at as a potential location for the Robert E. Lee statue now in Oak Lawn's Lee Park and the Confederate War Memorial in Pioneer Park Cemetery downtown.
