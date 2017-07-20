Talbot County Sheriff’s PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASES
Warrant Service: On July 14, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Alfredo Cueto Gonzalez, 28 of Washington, DC. On June 7, 2017 a warrant from Talbot County District Court was issued for failure to appear for several traffic violations. Gonzalez was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on his personal recognizance.
CDS Arrest: On July 7, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office observed a motor vehicle parked in the area of Black Walnut Point next to the water/bulkhead. Deputies identified the lone occupant as Phillip Shawn Murphy, 49 with no fixed address seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Murphy appeared to be sleeping and nodding his head up and down. Deputies conducted a welfare check on Murphy and observed a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia in plain view. Murphy was placed under arrest and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. Murphy was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Murphy was taken before a District Court Commissioner who released him on an unsecured bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On July 16, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kayla M. Miller, 25 of Stevensville, Maryland on an outstanding Circuit Court warrant for failing to appear for a scheduled court date for child support. Jones was ordered held on a $500.00 bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment