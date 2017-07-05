Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE
Warrant Service: On June 28, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Omer Loaden Windham III, 49 of Baltimore, MD. On May 12, 2017 the warrant was issued by Worcester County District Court for failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Windham was seen by a District Court Commissioner and he was released on his personal recognizance.
Warrant Service: On June 28, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served two arrest warrants on Devin Wesley Adams, 28 of Cambridge, MD. On June 1, 2017 the warrants were issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court, one for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance and one for violation of probation for distribution of a controlled substance. Adams was taken before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center on a $7,000.00 bond.
CDS Arrest: On June 29, 2017, Deputies of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Matthewstown Road near Mile Post Drive for a moving violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, Brandi Nichoel Payne, 35 of Easton, MD and developed probable cause to conduct a K-9 scan of the vehicle. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fred and his handler conducted a scan of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert for the presence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle was conducted with Deputies locating one hundred and forty one wax folds of heroin. Payne was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Payne was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on an unsecured bond.
Assault Arrest: On July 4, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Skipton Cordova Road for a domestic assault. Deputies contacted the victim, Dawn Nichole Higdon, 34 of Cordova, MD who had obvious injuries to her face and arms. Dawn Higdon advised Deputies she had been assaulted by her husband, Christopher Brian Higdon, 37 of Cordova, MD while driving in their vehicle. Dawn Higdon was transported to Easton Memorial Hospital for her injuries where she was treated and released. Christopher Higdon was located and arrested, being charged with assault, reckless endangerment and intoxicated endanger. Higdon was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner who ordered him held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment