Station 13 Volunteers A Study On Ego And Arrogance

It seems like some people just cannot take a hint about not being wanted. The Station 13 Volunteers are that prime example now. When a community outraged at the thought of having these guys serve their community is not enough to dissuade them they aren't wanted or needed then that shows what this whole thing is about.
Cory Polidore the biggest joke behind Bob Culver wants to be the leader of this firehouse of "fun". People have told me about the boom boom room at Station 1 that was party central. Video games, pool and parties. The thought of having someone interrupt that fun by asking for timely service calls was beyond unacceptable. The Chief of the true fire department Rick Hoppes wasn't gonna tell them what to do, no way it's party time.
We don't want rules to follow we want a good time and fight some fires occasionally all under the guise of being a fire "department". Cory Polidore is their buddy, they don't have worry about him telling them what to do because he does it with them...make him chief of fun palace 13...wooo hooo.
Aligning themselves with One Term Bob and the West OC Shitpile Albero shows what this crowd is all about. People don't like or want you Polidore. If you want to hang out with your buddies build a man cave and fund it yourself, stop asking citizens to fund your party time.
2 comments:
I can't help but refer to this group of "misfits" as the Stalag 13 group...in fact they could be Polidore's hero's....LOL Ha Ha Ha Culver and A$$BURROW can be there mascots!!!!!
Before the guy writes "Dude" you have an issue with so and so.....I say TRUE so don't read what I write if you don't like it!!! But Bitch I really think you are a fan!!!!!! Ha Ha Ha
I have yet to read an article that makes any since of this matter.Maybe that's because no one knows what to think of it.It's like an awkward dancing contest.Catatonic comments like the 10:54 masterpiece don't help any either.
