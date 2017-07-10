State Police in Somerset County, Maryland seeking assistance.July 10, 2017
During the last several weeks The Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks has been investigating numerous burglaries that have been occurring in Westover, MD. Several local area churches were targeted. Several televisions as well as US Currency have been stolen during these incidents.
Detectives from the Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore are currently investigating these cases and are seeking anyone who may have information regarding these burglaries.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Tfc. Tilghman of the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers can remain anonymous.
State Police In Somerset Need Our Help
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 10, 2017
