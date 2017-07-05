Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Kevin Vashon Ward Jr. of Princess Anne, arrested 6-7-17 on a Circuit Court violation of probation warrant. Ward was later held on a $100,000 bond.
Deshay Domique Cephas of Crisfield, arrested 6-8-17 for driving on a suspended driver’s license, driving without a license, speeding, reckless driving, following to close, unsafe lane changes, driving on leaners permit without supervision, and fleeing and eluding police. Cephas was later released on citations pending court actions. Deputies attempted a traffic stop south on Crisfield Highway for a speed violation, After many attempts to stop the vehicle, Cephas ignored emergency lights and sirens, and finally stopped in the Locust Street area, Crisfield.
Kalin Danae Williams of Princess Anne, arrested 6-9-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Williams was later held without bond.
Johnnie Burris Parks of Ewell, arrested 6-21-17 on a warrant for violating a court ordered protective order. Parks was later held without bond.
Granada Lee Smith of Princess Anne, arrested 6-22-17 on an out of county warrant for failing to appear in court. Smith was later held without bond.
Adrian Tremayne McGinnis of Westover, arrested 6-28-17 for reckless driving, negligent driving, fleeing and eluding police, driving a suspended driver’s license, driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without eye or headgear protection, and off road vehicle on private property. McGinnis was later released on citations pending court actions. Deputies attempted to stop McGinnis who was operating a dirt bike on the roadway in the area of Greenwood Rd, Princess Anne. McGinnis fled from Deputies through town, finally stopping in the area of the UMES Housing.
Tony Darrell Tawes of Deal Island, arrested 6-29-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Tawes was later turned over to Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Michael Jerome Aye of Crisfield, arrested 6-30-17 on warrants for violation of probation, failing to appear in court, and possession of suspected crack cocaine. Aye was later held without bond.
Radford Shelle Thomas Brent of Eden, criminal summons served 7-1-17 for second degree assault. Brent was later released on signature pending court actions.
No comments:
Post a Comment