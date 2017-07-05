Somerset County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 7/4/17
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location / Address: 5091 Wayman Road, Marion, Somerset County
Type of Incident: House Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Vacant - 2-story, wood framed, single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Emmer Whittington
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 20,000 Contents: $ 5,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present - Not working
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Marion VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 20 minutes
Discovered By: Passer-by
Area of Origin: First floor of the home
Preliminary Cause: Incendiary
Additional Information: Anyone having information concerning this fire, please contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.
No comments:
Post a Comment