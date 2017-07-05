Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Somerset County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date: 7/4/17

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location / Address:  5091 Wayman Road, Marion, Somerset County

Type of Incident: House Fire

Description of Structure / Property: Vacant - 2-story, wood framed, single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants: Emmer Whittington

Injuries or Deaths: None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 20,000   Contents: $ 5,000

Smoke Alarm Status: Present - Not working

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A

Arrests(s): None

Primary Responding Fire Department: Marion VFD

# of Alarms: 1   # Of Firefighters: 20

Time to Control: 20 minutes

Discovered By: Passer-by

Area of Origin: First floor of the home

Preliminary Cause: Incendiary

Additional Information: Anyone having information concerning this fire, please contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.

