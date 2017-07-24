Monday, July 24, 2017
Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office Citizen Police Academy.
Sheriff Ronnie Howard announces the first Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office Citizen Police Academy. It will begin on Thursday, September 14th 2017 at 6:00 p.m. with graduation on December 7th 2017. Classes will be held appr. every 2 weeks on Thursday evenings with one Saturday class. The Academy will be held at the Marion Vol. Fire Dept. The class will be limited to the first 30 individuals. The purpose and goal of the Citizens Police Academy will be to educate participants and to give them a better understanding of Maryland Law and procedures and the function and purpose of the Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office. Topics to be covered during the Academy will be Civil Process, Sex Offender Registry and the Law, Criminal Investigation, DUI Enforcement and Traffic Accident Investigation, Drug Interdiction (presented by visiting Wicomico Co. Sheriff Mike Lewis), Police Involved Shootings (presented by visiting Talbot Co. Sheriff Joe Gamble), Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights (presented by visiting Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Captain Babe Wilson), School Resource Officer and Active Shooter, Use of Force, Court Security, Police and Media Relations (presented by WBOC and Somerset Co. Sheriff Ronnie Howard) and Firearms Simulation System/Shoot or Don't Shoot (where participants will play the role of Law Enforcement Officers). Sheriff Howard is very excited to offer this program for the very first time in Somerset Co. and hopes that the community will become very interested with maximum participation so that this can become an annual event. For those interested in attending the Citizens Police Academy, they need to pick an application from Suzanne Ford at the Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office. For more information and any questions please contact Sheriff Ronnie Howard or Chief Deputy George Nelson at 410-651-9225.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 24, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment