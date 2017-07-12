SALISBURY MAN GUILTY OF RAPE 1st DEGREE
On July 12, 2017, Charles Joseph Griffin, age 34 of Salisbury, was convicted of the charge of Rape 1st Degree.
The charges stemmed from an incident on October 20, 2016, in the area of 202 Center Street, Salisbury, Maryland. Griffin followed and confronted the victim on the sidewalk and then forced her into the backyard of 202 Center Street at knifepoint where he then forced her to have sexual intercourse.
Sentencing was postponed to allow for a Presentence Investigation. Upon conviction, Griffin will be a Tier III sexual offender, which will require mandatory lifetime registration.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Ella M. Disharoon commended the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Det. Jeff Miller and Det. Ryan Brittingham, for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case. Ms. Disharoon also thanked Sr. Assistant State’s Attorney Kristen M. Schultz who prosecuted the case.
For more information or for an interview please call the Office of the State’s Attorney at (410) 548-4880 or visit www.wicomicosao.com.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Salisbury Man Found Guilty Of 1st Degree Rape
SALISBURY MAN GUILTY OF RAPE 1st DEGREE
No comments:
Post a Comment