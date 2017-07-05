SHARPSBURG, Maryland – U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told Breitbart News that “history is important” and it should not be rewritten when asked about those attempting to destroy orremove Confederate monuments while touring Antietam National Battlefield on Wednesday in western Maryland.
Zinke explained the significance of history, gesturing to the area around him, “As an example, what did the battle of Antietam bring us? One is that it was the deadliest battle in the history of our country. But also, one could argue successfully, it also brought the Emancipation Proclamation.”
Communist agitators like James Yadayada should be run out of the county.
